Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Announces Earnings Results

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 238,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Azul by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Azul by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

