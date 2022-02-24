B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,608 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.76.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.44%.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)
BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.
