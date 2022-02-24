B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

