B. Riley Comments on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TPB opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $54.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

