B2Gold’s (BTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.26. 3,461,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,972. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

