BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.12

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.12 and traded as high as $33.08. BAE Systems shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 71,516 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

