Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 376,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,806. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $992.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCSF. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

