Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $229.40

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.40 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233.53 ($3.18), with a volume of 1666655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.22).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.90) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.76) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 330 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.