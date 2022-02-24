Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 8981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

About Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

