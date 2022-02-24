Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 31,768 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

