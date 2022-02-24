Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 91168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

