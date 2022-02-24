Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.68

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.68 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 891922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.16.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.