Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.33 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 24,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,945. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.
