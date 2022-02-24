Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.33 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 24,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,945. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

