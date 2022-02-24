Banano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $188,174.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Banano has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $188,174.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,561,263 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

