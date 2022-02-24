Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

