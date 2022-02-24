Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 25,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 384,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $694.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
