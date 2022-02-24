Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 633,359 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.05 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

