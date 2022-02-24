Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNDSF. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

