Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been given a €3.70 ($4.20) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.89 ($4.42).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.