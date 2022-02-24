Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Down 8.3%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. 89,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,212,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0578 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 850,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 76,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 453,904 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.