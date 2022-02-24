Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Raises Dividend to €0.05 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BNC traded down GBX 29.45 ($0.40) on Thursday, reaching GBX 250.10 ($3.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,951,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,214. The firm has a market cap of £42.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.35 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302.14 ($4.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.81.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
