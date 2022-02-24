Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

BAND stock traded down $14.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,588. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $793.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

