Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $57.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $74.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.