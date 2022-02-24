Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 832499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Specifically, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.