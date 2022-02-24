Bank of America Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

EBAY traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

