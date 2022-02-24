Bank of America Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $67.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.
EBAY traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
