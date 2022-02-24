Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 110.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $120.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

