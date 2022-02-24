Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

