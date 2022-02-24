Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.