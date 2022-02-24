Bao Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

