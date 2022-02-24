Barclays Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.68.

Shares of NTAP opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $812,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,529.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,130,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $842,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $315,629,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,540.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,050,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $290,829,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

