Barclays Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,670

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $828.25.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

