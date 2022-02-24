Barclays Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $94.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $0. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

