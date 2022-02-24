Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Price Down 9%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. 615,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,691,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.