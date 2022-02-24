Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2174 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Barclays has decreased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 1,342,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,058. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barclays by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.