Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.48) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.30) on Thursday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The firm has a market cap of £413.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

In other news, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($54,399.56). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 149,203 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($36,524.60).

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.