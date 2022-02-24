Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216.43 ($2.94).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CNE stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.85 ($2.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.