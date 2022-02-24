Barclays Trims ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Target Price to €300.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of ASM International stock traded down $34.61 on Thursday, hitting $295.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.18 and a 200-day moving average of $404.21.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASM International stock. EQIS Capital Management raised its position in shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. EQIS Capital Management’s holdings in ASM International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

