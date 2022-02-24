Barclays Trims Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Target Price to €3.30

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €3.40 ($3.86) to €3.30 ($3.75) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF stock remained flat at $$3.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.