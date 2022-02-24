Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 376,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

