Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.65

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 46851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

BARK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $14,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

