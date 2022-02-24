Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 749,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

