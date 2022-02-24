Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Up to $22.83

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $23.97. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 464,188 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,424.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 989,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 924,449 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,843,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 542,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

