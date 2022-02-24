Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

BBWI opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

