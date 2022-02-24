Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 84.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 91,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

