Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBWI. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

BBWI opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

