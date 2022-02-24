Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

BBWI stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

