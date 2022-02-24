Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $83.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.
BBWI opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.