Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $83.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

BBWI opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

