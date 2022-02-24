Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.50

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.50 and last traded at C$29.15, with a volume of 266186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.81.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.