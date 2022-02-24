Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

