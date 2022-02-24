Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

