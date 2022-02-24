Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Raised to €55.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €50.00 ($56.82) to €55.00 ($62.50) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 317,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,231. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 298.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.